Top Office Requests Probe into Fake E-mail Incident

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has requested police to investigate a large number of fake e-mails it believes was meant to damage the South Korea-U.S. alliance.They were sent to foreign affairs and security experts and resembled messages sent by the presidential security office.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters Tuesday the National Police Agency's cyber unit is investigating the case, which he describes as "unprecedented" in the country's history.He says the false information in the messages was produced and distributed in a very sophisticated manner, and added that a media outlet which has released the document without confirming its veracity will also be held accountable.