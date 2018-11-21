Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly sent a message to Washington that he is willing to accept international inspections on North Korea’s main nuclear facilities.Seoul-based Yonhap News on Tuesday quoted a high-ranking diplomatic source with knowledge of denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and the North as saying that Kim delivered the message to U.S. President Donald Trump via President Moon Jae-in during the inter-Korean summit in September.According to the source, Kim said that depending on the U.S.’ corresponding measures, he was willing not only to dismantle nuclear facilities in Yongbyon but also to readmit international inspectors back into the country to verify the process.The North expelled International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors in 2009 and since then had not expressed an intention to allow international inspections to monitor Yongbyon nuclear facilities again.