Space Rocket Engine to be Test-Launched Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities say preparations for a test flight of a locally developed booster rocket engine scheduled for Wednesday are proceeding according to plan.According to the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute on Tuesday, the engine has been transported to the launch pad and erected and inspections have been completed.The Wednesday test flight is expected to go ahead given the weather conditions at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province.The science ministry will convene a flight oversight meeting Wednesday morning to review the weather situation and results of a rehearsal.Based on the outcome, it will finalize and announce the launch time at 2:30 p.m. If all goes smoothly, the test flight will take place around 4 p.m.The booster rocket engine is part of a project to produce South Korea's first homegrown space vehicle called the Korea Space Launch Vehicle(KSLV)-Two.The 75-ton thrust, single-stage rocket will constitute the second part of the three-stage KSLV-Two which is set to be launched in 2021.