Top Prosecutor Apologizes to Victims of Fatal Abuses at Busan Institute

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il has apologized to the victims of egregious human rights violations at a Busan correctional facility that is being brought to light decades later.In a Seoul meeting on Tuesday with around 30 former members of the Brothers Home, Moon bowed his head to apologize for the prosecution’s earlier failure to get down to the bottom of the incidents.He said he accepts the truth committee finding that the prosecution succumbed to external pressure and closed the case earlier than it should have.He the prosecution should have properly investigated the case and taken proper follow-up measures.Around three-thousand disabled and homeless people were locked up in the Busan institute between 1975 and 1987 in the pretext of correcting them, where they suffered maltreatments, including forced labor, abuses and sexual violence.The institute admitted 513 of them died, although there are speculations the number could be higher. Some of the deceased were buried secretly with the bodies of some remaining unaccounted for.The then prosecution investigated the institute’s head, Park In-geun, in 1987 and indicted him on relatively minor charges such as illegal confinement. However, the then Supreme Court even failed to acknowledge it, saying the internment of the inmates was in line with a government order, and released him.Prosecutor General Moon requested an extraordinary appeal last week, saying the top court’s decision constitutes a violation of the laws.