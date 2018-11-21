Gov't to Report to Assembly 5-Yr Plan on N. Korea Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

A Unification Ministry official says the Moon administration will brief lawmakers on a North Korea policy plan Thursday.The plan for developing inter-Korean relations will cover policies between 2018 and 2022 and will also be disclosed to the public via an official government gazette later.The previous five-year plan was drafted by the former Park Geun-hye administration in 2013.According to the official, the Cabinet approved the plan as early as on September fourth, but a plan to report it to the parliament has been postponed after some augmentative works to reflect the outcomes of the latest inter-Korean summit and inter-Korean military agreements.