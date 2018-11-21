New Task Force to Improve Response to Communications Disruptions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has launched a task force to upgrade a state response system following a major Internet and phone disruption incident in Seoul on the weekend.The Ministry of Science and ICT held an inaugural meeting of the task force on Tuesday, three days after a fire at a KT building in western Seoul caused paralysis of mobile, Internet networks and Internet Protocol TV services in substantial parts of Seoul and Gyeonggi Province for hours.Led by Second Vice Science and ICT Minister Min Won-ki, the task force plans to convene representatives of related ministries to review the problems revealed through the fire incident. They will also draft fundamental measures to enhance related responsive systems by the end of this year.The possible measures include developing detailed scenarios on how to respond to each possible contingency and secure alternative services based on cooperation among mobile carriers.