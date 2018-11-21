Ex-Top Court Justices May Face Arrest over Judiciary Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is reviewing a plan to seek an arrest warrant for two former Supreme Court justices in connection with allegations of judicial power abuse by the top court during the previous administration.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said on Tuesday that it will complete investigation into former top court justices Park Byeong-dae and Ko Young-han this week and decide, based on it, whether to seek to arrest them.Park and Ko were summoned for questioning four times and three times respectively so far.Park headed the National Court Administration(NCA), the top court’s main administrative body, for two years from February 2014.He's accused of influencing politically sensitive trials to gain favors from the previous Park Geun-hye government, such as a lawsuit filed by the victims of forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule and alleged political intervention by the National Intelligence Service.Ko, who led the NCA from 2016 to May of last year, is facing suspicions that he meddled in a bribery trial that involved an incumbent judge in Busan in September 2016. He is also suspected of acquiring classified probe information through a judge in order to limit an investigation involving Jeong Un-ho, the head of a South Korean cosmetics brand.