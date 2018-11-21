S. Korea, China Discuss Fisheries Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and Chinese officials discussed cooperation on fishery issues Tuesday, including illegal Chinese fishing boats in South Korean waters.At the meeting, which took place in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, the South Korean side noted there has been a decrease since 2017 in the number of Chinese fishermen engaged in illegal fishing or violence against South Korean authorities.However, they expressed concerns about Chinese fishermen’s continuing practices of fishing beyond permitted time and using illegal fishing gears. They called on the Chinese government to police such violations.They also called for Beijing’s cooperation on preventing illegal fishing in the Northern Limit Line(NLL) off South Korea’s west coast.