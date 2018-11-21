S. Korean Aid Group to Visit N. Korea to Discuss Future Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry has approved a plan for leaders of the Korea Sharing Movement(KSM) to visit North Korea and discuss possible resumption of humanitarian projects.The Venerable Yeongdam, a Buddhist monk, will be joined by 13 team members for the leading South Korean aid group's first planned visit in six years to the North.They plan to enter the North via Shenyang, China and meet with officials of the North Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation.The group's Secretary-General Kang Young-sik said cooperation on health, medical services, agriculture and livestock issues and reforestation will be on the agenda.The talks agenda also includes preparations for a possible easing of international sanctions on the North.