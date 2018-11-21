N. Korean Sports Minister Arrives in Japan to Attend International Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean sports minister Kim Il-guk has arrived in Japan to attend a two-day general assembly meeting of the Association of National Olympic Committees.Kim serves as the head of the North Korean Olympic committee, and will take part in discussions about Japan's hosting of the 2020 games.Japan in principle bans an entry of North Korean nationals as part of its sanctions over the North’s nuclear and missile programs.However, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference early Tuesday that Kim’s arrival has been allowed exceptionally given the international sports community’s opposition to discriminating based on nationality.