White House: Moon, Trump to Hold Talks at G20 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House says President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Argentina this week.U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said at a press briefing Tuesday that Moon is among several leaders the U.S. president plans to meet during the two-day summit, which begins Friday.The White House said Trump will hold separate bilateral talks with Moon as well as the leaders of China, Japan, Russia and Germany.Moon and Trump last met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.In the talks in Argentina, Moon is expected to seek progress in efforts to realize North Korea's denuclearization amid stalled negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.