Moon to Hold Summit with Czech Leader Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with the leader of the Czech Republic on Wednesday.The president arrived in Prague earlier in the day for a two-day trip before he heads to Argentina to attend the G20 summit set for Friday and Saturday.During the summit with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Moon is expected to seek the Czech Republic’s support for South Korea's bid to win a contract to build a nuclear reactor in the central European country.The president will also meet Korean residents and businesspeople.Moon will fly to Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday for the G20 Leaders’ Summit and bilateral meetings with global leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump.