S. Korea's Biz Sentiment Rebounds in Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean firms' business sentiment slightly improved in November from a month ago thanks to a recovery in the shipbuilding industry.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the business survey index for November for all industries came to 74, up one point from the previous month.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The index rebounded after slipping to a nearly two-year low in October.The upward turn was attributed to a rise in the index of manufacturers, which grew two points to 73 on the back of an 18-point rise in the shipbuilding industry.With the government's measures to stabilize the housing market, the index of the real estate business came to 63, the lowest since February 2015.