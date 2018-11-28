RFA: US-N. Korea Working-level Talks Unlikely to be Held

Photo : YONHAP News

Working-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea set for next month in Washington appear to have been canceled.Radio Free Asia on Wednesday quoted a former senior U.S. official as saying that Stephen Biegun, U.S. special representative for North Korea, was scheduled to meet with North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in the second week of next month in Washington.The former official reportedly said that Biegun cleared his schedule until the second week of December for the meeting, but the working-level talks are unlikely to be held as the high-level talks between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his North Korean counterpart Kim Yong-chol were delayed.