NCA Chief: Resolution for Impeachment of Scandal-linked Judges Not Legally Binding

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court's administrative body said that an announcement by a judges' council calling for impeachment of judges implicated in a power abuse scandal is not legally binding and should be viewed as a declaration.According to the court on Wednesday, Ahn Chul-sang, head of the National Court Administration(NCA), issued the statement the previous day in response to an opposition party lawmaker's inquiry of a resolution adopted in the judges' council.Last Monday, the judges said in the resolution that the alleged acts of the judges under probe are serious breaches of the Constitution, which calls for impeachment procedures as well as disciplinary action.Ahn said that the content of the resolution seems to highlight that they are making a public statement that the allegations involving the former NCA officials were a serious violation of the Constitution, rather than to call for their impeachment.He said that the resolution has no legal effect on other constitutional institutions such as the parliament or the Constitutional Court.