'Talks Under Way on Including Korean-Americans in Family Reunions'

2018-11-28

South Korea's Unification Ministry said it is discussing with North Korea the possibility of including Korean-Americans in future family reunion events.

Spokesperson Baik Tae-hyun made this remark at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, adding that Seoul will continue related discussions with Pyongyang under close cooperation with Washington. 

Radio Free Asia reported on Tuesday that a senior U.S. State Department official recently met with South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon to discuss the possibility of Korean-Americans holding reunions by video or phone with their relatives in North Korea.

More than 100-thousand Korean-Americans are believed to have relatives living in the North.
