Plan Calls for 36-Month Alternative Service for Conscientious Objectors

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Conscientious objectors are likely to be allowed to serve alternative service at state prisons for 36 months. The decision follows a landmark ruling in June, when the Constitutional Court decided that the existing conscription law is unconstitutional as it lacks alternative service options for conscientious objectors.Our Park Jong-hong has the details.Report: After years of social debate, conscientious objectors may soon be offered a legitimate option that replaces the mandatory military service.The Defense Ministry on Wednesday announced that the consensus is to have those people serve at correctional facilities where they will be camped for 36 months as an alternative service to the military service mandate for Korean men.An official said a public hearing will be held on December 13th to explain this plan, which will be applied to those who refuse the military service mandate on grounds of religious and conscientious beliefs.The plan is based on a recent Constitutional Court ruling that called for an alternative proposition by the end of next year. The alternative service is set to go into effect from January, 2020.Originally, the ministry has been mulling over two plans with the other being a 27-month service that offered an option of serving at fire departments.But they decided on the three-year plan for fairness sake with other current alternative services at industrial facilities and public health care centers which require 36 months.At present, the regular military service is observed for 21 months and is set to be reduced to 18 months by the end of 2021.The ministry explained they selected correctional facilities as the site of the alternative program as personnel can be camped during their service and the environment will be similar to the military.The plan will be finalized after the public hearing.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.