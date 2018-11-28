Minor Parties Urge Major Parties to Agree to Electoral Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition parties called on their bigger rivals on Wednesday to immediately join a push to adopt a new proportional representation system in reforming the nation's parliamentary electoral scheme.The Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party are pushing for the adoption of the German-style mixed-member proportional representation system.Under the proposed system, each party gets parliamentary seats in accordance with the percentage of voters' support for parties. Minor parties are hoping to increase their presence in the National Assembly.The three parties said the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party should lay down their vested rights and urged President Moon Jae-in to fulfill his campaign pledge to reform the parliamentary election system.DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo said Wednesday, President Moon is determined to reform the country's electoral system that boosts parliamentary representation, adding the ruling party is prepared for losses in the process.