Economy

KOSPI Adds 0.42% Wednesday

Write: 2018-11-28 15:42:14Update: 2018-11-28 15:42:25

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added eight-point-80 points, or point-42 percent Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-108-point-22. 
 
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing point-55 point, or point-08 percent, to close at 700-point-12.
 
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-126-point-five won.
