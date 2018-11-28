Economy
KOSPI Adds 0.42% Wednesday
Write: 2018-11-28 15:42:14 / Update: 2018-11-28 15:42:25
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added eight-point-80 points, or point-42 percent Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-108-point-22.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing point-55 point, or point-08 percent, to close at 700-point-12.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-126-point-five won.
