Economy KOSPI Adds 0.42% Wednesday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added eight-point-80 points, or point-42 percent Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-108-point-22.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing point-55 point, or point-08 percent, to close at 700-point-12.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-126-point-five won.