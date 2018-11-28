S. Korea's Childbirths Fall to New Low in September

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of newborns in South Korea fell to a fresh low in September, amid rising concerns over the country's chronic low birthrate.Statistics Korea said Wednesday about 26-thousand-100 babies were born in September, down four-thousand or 13-point-three percent from a year earlier.That is the lowest number of newborns for any September since the statistics agency began tallying the monthly total in 1981. Monthly childbirths also decreased on-year for the 34th consecutive month since December 2015.During the third quarter of this year, the number of babies born in the country fell to 80-thousand-400, down ten-point-three percent from a year earlier.The total fertility rate, which refers to the average number of children a woman is projected to have in her lifetime, fell below one to zero-point-95 in the third quarter.