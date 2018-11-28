Seoul City Lifts Fine Dust Alert After 17 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

A fine dust alert issued in Seoul was lifted after 17 hours on Wednesday.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the advisory against fine dust particles imposed since 8 p.m. Tuesday was lifted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, after the city's fine dust levels fell below 100 micrograms per cubic meter.In the country's southeastern city of Busan, a fine dust alert was issued at noon on Wednesday, after the average levels exceeded 150 micrograms per cubic meter for over two hours throughout the city.The Korea Meteorological Administration expects yellow dust from China to continue to blanket the southeastern city until Wednesday night.A similar alert was issued at noon on Jeju Island, after fine dust levels surpassed 150 micrograms per cubic meter.