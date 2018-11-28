S. Korea Successfully Launches New Space Rocket Engine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has successfully launched a smaller test model of its new space rocket, called Nuri.[Nat sound: test launch (Nov. 28 / Naro Space Center - Goheung, South Jeolla Province)]The lift off of the 75-ton thrust booster rocket engine took place on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute said that the test was successful, noting the space rocket engine burned well for 151 seconds and reached an altitude of over 200 kilometers.After flying about ten minutes, the test rocket fell off the coast of southern Jeju Island.The single stage rocket was built to test the second stage vehicle of the Korea Space Launch Vehicle-2 Nuri. The South Korean government is planning to launch a one-point-five ton satellite in 2021 using the three-stage rocket, which will combine four of the tested rocket engines.The launch was originally scheduled last month but it was postponed due to mechanical problems.If successfully completed, the Nuri will become South Korea's first space rocket designed and built at home.