Appellate Court Puts Brake on GM Korea's Spin-off Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court has put the brakes on General Motors(GM) Korea’s spin-off plan.The Seoul High Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of the Korea Development Bank’s injunction seeking to ban the company from convening an interim meeting of shareholders. The lower court turned it down earlier, allowing the automaker to hold a temporary shareholders’ meeting to approve the controversial plan.The high court did not accept the management’s claim that a spin-off plan is not subject to “special resolution,” or approval by at least 85 percent of the common shareholders. The court said a spin-off could cause changes in shareholding, calling it a merger-like activity.On October 19th, GM Korea's shareholders approved the establishment of GM Korea Technical Center, an arm that will be separate from the company’s manufacturing units. Its workers suspect the move is a precursor to the U.S. automaker’s eventual departure from the local market and to massive restructuring and layoffs.