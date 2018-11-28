Environment Minister Calls for Efforts to Reduce Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's environment minister says the country should focus on reducing fine dust in people's daily lives before putting the blame on China.Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae told reporters on Wednesday that there is no time to blame others and trace the origin of fine dust containing harmful carcinogens, when the situation is as urgent as a disaster.Stressing that reducing fine dust particles should be utmost priority, Cho said a special law on fine dust is set to take effect next February and the government and the people should join efforts to tackle the issue.With an average of 52 percent of fine dust in South Korea originating from abroad, mainly China, the minister said Seoul plans to build a multilateral cooperative system to scientifically analyze the cause and effects of fine dust.On the domestic front, Cho said the government will introduce policies to reduce the number of diesel cars in the country, while supporting businesses that may be adversely affected.