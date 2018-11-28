N. Korea Protests UN's Planned Human Rights Meeting

North Korea is reportedly protesting Washington’s call for a UN Security Council(UNSC) gathering to discuss the country’s human rights situation.AFP said North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song sent a letter in which he expressed “deep surprise and regret” about the council’s move to hold the meeting on December tenth as requested by the U.S.Kim said it would run counter to recent peace efforts for the Korean Peninsula and incite confrontation between the concerned parties.If the UNSC goes ahead with the plan, it will be the fifth year in a row it convenes on the issue.