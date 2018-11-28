S. Korea to Deliver Pine Tree Disease Drugs to N. Korea

South Korea will provide 50 tons of drugs to cure pine wilt disease for North Korea as part of their cooperation on forestation.Seoul's Ministry of Unification said its 15-member delegation, led by a director-general-level official, will deliver drugs to the North Korean border city of Gaeseong on Thursday.Later in the day, the delegation will hold a working-level meeting with its North Korean counterpart on a joint project to protect North Korean forests against diseases.They are follow-up measures to the agreements reached during the second inter-Korean talks on forestation cooperation held on October 22nd.The ministry said the drugs are not subject to international sanctions on the North.