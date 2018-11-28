Menu Content

Inter-Korea

S. Korea to Deliver Pine Tree Disease Drugs to N. Korea

2018-11-28

South Korea will provide 50 tons of drugs to cure pine wilt disease for North Korea as part of their cooperation on forestation. 

Seoul's Ministry of Unification said its 15-member delegation, led by a director-general-level official, will deliver drugs to the North Korean border city of Gaeseong on Thursday. 

Later in the day, the delegation will hold a working-level meeting with its North Korean counterpart on a joint project to protect North Korean forests against diseases. 

They are follow-up measures to the agreements reached during the second inter-Korean talks on forestation cooperation held on October 22nd. 

The ministry said the drugs are not subject to international sanctions on the North.
