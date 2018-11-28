S. Korea to Build 20 Clinics in Paraguay by 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to build 20 public medical clinics in a small Paraguayan city as part of its state aid program.The Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) said it will inject four-point-28 million dollars into the project to build or renovate hospitals in Limpio, a small city with a population of around 80-thousand within two years. It broke ground for the first of them on Tuesday.Paraguayan Minister of Public Health and Social Welfare Julio Mazzoleni thanked the South Korean government, saying the project will significantly improve the quality of life for local citizens. He called it a “milestone” in bilateral cooperation between the two countries.Based on the outcomes, KOICA plans to build hospitals in other parts of the South American country.