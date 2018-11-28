Presidential Office Confirms Planned Moon-Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top office has confirmed President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump will sit down for bilateral talks this week.The presidential office said on Wednesday the two countries agreed to hold a summit between the two leaders on the sidelines of the Group of 20(G20) Summit to be held in Buenos Aires for two days from Friday.It said the exact date and venue for the meeting were still being discussed, but would be announced once confirmed. Earlier, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton revealed their summit plan at a press briefing.This will be their sixth meeting and it is grabbing attention as it comes amid delayed working-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea for a second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.