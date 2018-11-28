Opposition Parties End Boycott on Budget Deliberation

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have agreed to resume deliberation on the government’s budget plan for next year.The National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts resumed a meeting of its subcommittee on budget adjustments Wednesday afternoon, ending a three-day impasse.Earlier in the day, the committee’s chairman, Ahn Sang-soo, met with the representatives of the ruling Democratic Party and two major opposition parties to reach the agreement.Since Monday, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor Bareunmirae Party had boycotted the budget review, calling on the government to respond to their claims of an expected four trillion won worth of losses to tax revenues due to lowered oil taxes.