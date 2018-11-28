US Ambassador Demands S. Korea Avoid Data Localization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris has expressed opposition to South Korea’s legislative efforts to make global information and communications technology firms store data within the country.Harris's stance was conveyed Thursday at forum in Seoul hosted by the U.S. Embassy together with a local civic group and Korea University.In a message read by the embassy’s minister-counselor for economic affairs, Pushpinder Dhillon, Harris demanded South Korea avoid “data localization,” apparently referring to a revision bill proposed by Representative Byun Jae-ill of the ruling Democratic Party(DP).The bill seeks to make it compulsory for global ICT companies to create a server and store data within the country.