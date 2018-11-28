S. Korea Successfully Tests Engine for 1st Homegrown Rocket

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has successfully tested a locally developed booster rocket engine as part of a project to produce its first homegrown space vehicle.Launched at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a test rocket propelled by a single 75-ton engine flew around 430 kilometers and safely landed in waters southeast of Jeju Island.The Korea Aerospace Research Institute said the test was a success given that combustion of the engine lasted for 151 seconds, longer than the initial target of 140 seconds. The rocket also reached an altitude of 209 kilometers, which was 29 kilometers higher than the threshold for success.The thrust engine will constitute the second part of the three-stage Korea Space Launch Vehicle(KSLV)-Two that is set to be launched in 2021. The KSLV-Two will use five of the tested engines.President Moon Jae-in, now in Prague for a two-day visit, congratulated the successful test of the rocket engine. In a Facebook post after the launch, the president said the test of the liquid engine confirmed the performance of the rocket booster engine which will put a satellite in orbit in 2021.