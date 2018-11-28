Parliamentary Standing Committee Passes Bill to Strengthen DUI Punishment

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee passed a bill on Wednesday seeking heavier punishment on drunk driving.Parliament will accordingly take a full floor vote on the bill as early as Thursday.Named after the victim of a recent deadly drunk driving incident in Busan, the “Yoon Chang-ho bill" seeks to lengthen prison terms for drunk drivers involved in fatal accidents to between three years and life.In the case of non-life threatening accidents, it will apply a prison term between one year and 15 years or a fine of up to 30 million won.Under current law, those who kill a person while driving under the influence face non-life jail terms with a minimum of one year behind bars while those who injure a person are subject to a maximum ten years in prison or up to 30 million won in fines.