Leaders of S. Korea, Czech Agree to Improve Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis agreed to further improve their countries' bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in diverse areas.In a meeting in Prague on Wednesday, Moon and Babis noted the countries' relationship has steadily improved since establishing diplomatic ties in 1990.The presidential office said that the two leaders agreed to continue expanding their bilateral trade and investment to further deepen the South Korea-Czech Strategic Partnership established in 2015 and to strengthen their mutual cooperation in various areas such as security, defense industry and people exchange.Moon and Babis also agreed to beef up cooperation in new, future-oriented industrial sectors, including information and communication technology and artificial intelligence.Moon sought Czech support for Seoul's efforts to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish peace in the region.Babis responded that his country will continue to support Seoul's efforts to establish lasting peace on the peninsula, noting the Czech Republic maintains a permanent diplomatic mission in the communist North.