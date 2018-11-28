Moon Asks Czech Leader to Support S. Korea's Nuclear Reactor Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in asked Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis to support South Korea's bid to build a nuclear power plant in the central European country.Moon, who visited the European country en route to Argentina to attend the G20 summit later this week, held a summit with Babis in Prague on Wednesday.Moon's chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan said that the president asked the prime minister to allow a South Korean company to participate in the Czech Republic's nuclear energy project, highlighting South Korea's advanced technology and vast experience.Babis said that he is aware of South Korea's experience, suggesting the two nations will closely consult when the Czech Republic pushes for a project to build nuclear reactors.