Pompeo 'Very Hopeful' for Meeting with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he is "very hopeful" for a meeting with North Korean officials to discuss the denuclearization of the regime.Pompeo told reporters after a Senate hearing that he doesn't have anything to add on the sequence of events in North Korea, but he's very hopeful the two sides will have senior-level meetings before too long.The comment appears to indicate that the two sides will continue to seek high-level talks although no schedule for such talks has been set yet.Pompeo was scheduled to meet with Kim Yong-chol, a close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in New York on November eighth, but the plan was abruptly postponed over what the U.S. called a scheduling conflict.