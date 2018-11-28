Menu Content

Pompeo 'Very Hopeful' for Meeting with N. Korea

Write: 2018-11-29 08:51:54Update: 2018-11-29 11:30:59

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he is "very hopeful" for a meeting with North Korean officials to discuss the denuclearization of the regime.

Pompeo told reporters after a Senate hearing that he doesn't have anything to add on the sequence of events in North Korea, but he's very hopeful the two sides will have senior-level meetings before too long.

The comment appears to indicate that the two sides will continue to seek high-level talks although no schedule for such talks has been set yet. 

Pompeo was scheduled to meet with Kim Yong-chol, a close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in New York on November eighth, but the plan was abruptly postponed over what the U.S. called a scheduling conflict.
