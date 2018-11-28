Appeal Trial for Ex-Governor An Set to Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

An appeal trial is set to begin for former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-Jung who was indicted on sexual assault charges.The Seoul High Court will hold the first pretrial hearing on Thursday afternoon.An is not required to appear for the pretrial, in which the court confirms the stances of the prosecution and the defendant and discusses the trial procedure, including filing for witnesses.The former governor was indicted in April on allegations that he raped his secretary multiple times over the course of eight months from July of last year to February this year.In August, the Seoul Central District Court found him not guilty, saying that An had power and authority as an influential politician, but there was no evidence he used that authority to have sexual relations with the plaintiff.