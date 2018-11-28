Finance Minister Asks Fitch to Upgrade S. Korea's Rating

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon has asked a global credit rating agency to upgrade South Korea's rating to reflect its positive economic factors.The Finance Ministry said Thursday that Kim made the call in a meeting with Fitch Ratings President Ian Linnell in London on Wednesday during his visit to the Fitch headquarters.The minister said that Fitch has maintained its fourth-highest rating "AA-" for South Korea since September 2012, but the nation has seen a significant improvement in terms of its fiscal soundness and geopolitical risks.Kim also stressed meaningful developments and progress in inter-Korean relations and in efforts for the North's denuclearization.Fitch's rating for South Korea is one notch lower than the ratings of Moody's and Standard and Poor's.