Politics

Write: 2018-11-29 09:53:37Update: 2018-11-29 10:08:26

Moon's Approval Rating Drops to Record Low 48.8%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has slipped below 50 percent for the first time since he took office last year.

Pollster Realmeter surveyed about one-thousand-500 adults nationwide between Monday and Wednesday and found 48-point-eight percent of respondents believe the president is doing a good job. That’s down by three-point-two percentage points from last week.

It's the first time the pollster's reading dropped below 50 percent, with the rating slipping for the ninth consecutive week.

Forty five-point-eight percent of the respondents had negative assessments about Moon's performance, up three-point-three percentage points.

The survey commissioned by local broadcaster TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.
