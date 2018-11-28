Kindergarten Association Holds Rally to Protest Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Kindergarten Association held a massive rally in central Seoul on Thursday in protest of bills aimed at eradicating corruption and irregularities at private kindergartens.The association is against three reform bills that aim to enhance public roles of private kindergartens.The group claims a possible parliamentary passage of the bills will endanger the existence of most private kindergartens and force them to shut down.The parliamentary committee on education decided on Wednesday that its legislative subcommittee will deliberate and handle next Monday the bills proposed by Rep. Park Yong-jin of the ruling Democratic Party.The association claims 15-thousand people took part in the rally. Police estimated the figure at three-thousand.