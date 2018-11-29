Leaders of S. Korea, Czech Agree to Improve Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis agreed to further improve their countries' ties and enhance cooperation in diverse areas. During a meeting Wednesday, Moon also asked for support for South Korea's bid to build a nuclear power plant in the central European country.Alannah Hill has this report.Report: In a meeting in Prague on Wednesday, President Moon Jae-in and Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis noted the countries' relationship has steadily improved since establishing diplomatic ties in 1990.The presidential office said that the two leaders agreed to continue expanding their bilateral trade and investment to further deepen the South Korea-Czech Strategic Partnership established in 2015 and to strengthen their mutual cooperation in various areas such as security, defense industry and people exchange.Moon and Babis also agreed to beef up cooperation in new, future-oriented industrial sectors, including information and communication technology and artificial intelligence.Moon sought support for Seoul's efforts to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish peace in the region, to which Babis responded positively, noting the Czech Republic maintains a permanent diplomatic mission in the communist North.Moon's chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan said that the president also asked the prime minister to allow a South Korean company to participate in the Czech Republic's nuclear energy project, highlighting South Korea's advanced technology and vast experience.Babis said that he is aware of South Korea's experience, suggesting the two nations will closely consult when the Czech Republic pushes for a project to build nuclear reactors.Moon visited the European country en route to Argentina to attend the G20 summit, which will be held on Friday and Saturday.He is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the forum. During their talks, Moon is expected to seek progress in efforts to realize North Korea's denuclearization amid stalled negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.