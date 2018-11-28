Fake Emails Requesting Gov't Documents Sent Via Official's Private Account

Photo : KBS News

Presidential secretary for state affairs Yun Kun-young's email account was compromised and used to send fake emails asking for internal documents related to the government's North Korea policy.The presidential office said Thursday the emails were sent via Yun's personal email address early this year.The discovery was made after a government official checked with the presidential office regarding why Yun's personal email address was used for an official request.Earlier this month, diplomacy and security experts received fake emails sent in the name of Kwon Hee-seok, who is an official at the National Security Office.Those emails had files attached which claimed the government was attempting to cover up discord with the U.S., stemming from their different approaches toward North Korea.The presidential office requested that police investigate the case.