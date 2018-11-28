Top Court Upholds Life Sentence for 'Molar Father'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced the controversial "molar father" to life imprisonment for sexually molesting and killing a teenage friend of his daughter.Nicknamed "molar father" due to his dental condition, 36-year-old Lee Young-hak was indicted last year for killing the 14-year-old girl among other related charges.Lee was initially convicted and sentenced to death at the district court but appealed to reduce the sentence.However, the top court rejected Lee's claim that he had psychiatric conditions and confused the teenage victim with his wife.The top court also upheld the up to six-year prison term for his juvenile daughter, who assisted her father in disposing of the victim's body.Lee’s arrest last year shocked the nation as he was previously on TV and was depicted as a poor father fighting a rare hereditary dental disease which his daughter suffers from as well.