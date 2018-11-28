S. Korea Delivers Insecticide to N. Korea to Save Pine Trees

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea sent 50 tons of insecticide to North Korea to help stop the spread of pine tree diseases.A 15-member South Korean delegation led by a director general-level official from the Korea Forest Service crossed into the North early Thursday to deliver the shipment.The Unification Ministry says the chemicals were delivered to the North Korean side in the border city of Gaeseong.Later in the day, the delegation will hold a working-level meeting with its North Korean counterpart on a joint project to protect North Korean forests against diseases.They are follow-up measures to the agreements reached during the second inter-Korean talks on forestation cooperation held on October 22nd.The ministry said the chemicals are not subject to international sanctions on the North.