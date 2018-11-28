Police to Freeze IT CEO's Proceeds from Illegal Pornography Distribution

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities will freeze criminal proceeds of Yang Jin-ho, the chief executive of cloud storage service company WeDisk and robot developer K-Technology, who is accused of online distribution of illegal pornography.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said Thursday, the court approved the freeze of seven-point-one billion won Yang is suspected of having profited by circulating obscene material before his conviction.Yang is suspected of operating an online file sharing platform and distributing over 52-thousand pornographic clips since December 2013.He is also accused of providing incentives to frequent uploaders of such content.The police said they are investigating allegations against Yang of embezzlement and creation of slush funds, adding if he is found guilty, they will redeem assets built from his criminal activities.