Economy KOSPI Ends Thursday 0.28% Higher

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added five-point-88 points, or point-28 percent Thursday. It closed the day at two-thousand-114-point-10.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing four-point-64 points, or point-66 percent, to close at 695-point-48.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-119-point-two won.