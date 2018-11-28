National Assembly Passes Bill on Toughening Punishment on Drunk Driving

Photo : YONHAP News

A bill aimed at reinforcing punishment on drunk driving has passed the National Assembly.The so-called Yoon Chang-ho act, named after a 22-year-soldier who died earlier this month after being struck by a motorist driving drunk in Busan, was supported by 248 out of 250 lawmakers attending Thursday's plenary session.Under the revised law, offenders could face between three years and life imprisonment when they cause death while driving under the influence. Currently, offenders face at the minimum just a one-year jail term.Offenders could face up to 15 years in prison or up to 30 million won in fine if they cause an injury from drunk driving.Another bill on revising transportation laws, which includes toughening rules on motorists caught drunk driving, is expected to be put to a parliamentary vote next week.