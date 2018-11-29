Court Orders Japanese Mitsubishi to Compensate Koreans for Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In another ruling on Japan's forced labor during its colonial occupation of Korea, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to pay compensation to five Korean victims. Japan has protested the move.Our Bae Joo-yon has this report.Report: The plaintiffs were told they would work and study in Japan but instead, they ended up being forced to labor at Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.The South Korean Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Japanese company to pay each of the five plaintiffs between 100 and 150 million won in compensation for their forced labor during Japan's colonial occupation of Korea.The ruling took more than seven decades for 89-year old Ms. Kim Seong-ju.She was just a teenager when she was taken to a factory that provided supplies for the Japanese imperial military.[Sound bite: Kim Seong-ju - Forced labor victim (Korean)]"I am really thankful that this came finally after so much pain.""I hope Japan apologizes and compensates us who joined the Mitsubishi Labor Corps."The decision came about a month after the landmark ruling by the Supreme Court that ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to pay four Korean plaintiffs one-hundred million won in compensation.In the latest ruling, the justices again rejected the Japanese claim that the plaintiffs' right to recourse is nullified due to the 1965 bilateral pact that settled colonial issues.The court said that the case of Japan's anti-humanitarian wrongdoings falls outside of the scope of the 1965 Korea-Japan Settlement Agreement and individual rights to damages should be respected.Also on Thursday, the top court ruled in favor of five other Koreans forced to labor at Mitsubishi shipyards, ordering the company pay compensation of 80 million won to each of the victims.The rulings on Thursday drew strong protest from Tokyo. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said his government "deeply regrets" the South Korean court decision, adding the ruling cannot, by any means, be accepted.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.