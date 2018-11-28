Gov't Slaps Record High Fine on Goldman Sachs Subsidiary for Violating Short-Selling Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's financial regulator has slapped a record high fine on Goldman Sachs Group's subsidiary for violating the country's short-selling rules.The Financial Services Commission said Wednesday, it decided to impose a seven-point-five billion won fine on Goldman Sachs International for its short selling activities without securing underlying assets.A short selling transaction was made by Goldman Sachs in late May, but about one-point-three million shares worth some six billion won were not delivered for settlement until two days later.At that time, Goldman Sachs issued a sell order of stocks worth 40-point-one billion won without borrowing the stocks, a practice known as naked short selling.Short selling, which is legal in South Korea, refers to the sale of borrowed shares in the hope of making a profit from a price fall by buying the shares back at a lower price.Naked short selling, which is not legal, is the practice of short selling without first borrowing shares.