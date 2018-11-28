Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Train to Leave Friday for Rail Survey in N. Korea

Write: 2018-11-29 16:53:51Update: 2018-11-29 17:10:33

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean train will travel to North Korea Friday morning for an inter-Korean joint rail inspection.

The train will leave Seoul Station, receive a send-off ceremony at Dorasan Station and then head to the North. 

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee will deliver congratulatory messages during the send-off ceremony at Dorasan Station.

The train will inspect a total of 12-hundred kilometers of rail track in North Korea over 18 days through December 17th --- 400 kilometers on the western Gyeongui Line from Gaeseong to Sinuiju and 800 kilometers on the eastern Donghae Line from Mount Geumgang to the Tumen River.

A Unification Ministry official expected discussions on breaking ground on the rail connection project to begin within the year.
