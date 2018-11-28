Train to Leave Friday for Rail Survey in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean train will travel to North Korea Friday morning for an inter-Korean joint rail inspection.The train will leave Seoul Station, receive a send-off ceremony at Dorasan Station and then head to the North.Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee will deliver congratulatory messages during the send-off ceremony at Dorasan Station.The train will inspect a total of 12-hundred kilometers of rail track in North Korea over 18 days through December 17th --- 400 kilometers on the western Gyeongui Line from Gaeseong to Sinuiju and 800 kilometers on the eastern Donghae Line from Mount Geumgang to the Tumen River.A Unification Ministry official expected discussions on breaking ground on the rail connection project to begin within the year.