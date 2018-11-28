Gov't Classifies Vehicles to be Restricted on Days with High Fine Dust Levels

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has finalized the list of vehicles that will be banned from driving starting next February on days high concentrations of fine dust are detected.The Environment Ministry said Thursday, it has classified two-point-69 million registered vehicles, 99 percent of which are run by diesel.The vehicles classified as "level five" will be restricted from operating in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province according to special laws regulating fine dust reduction that will take effect from February 15th.The ministry expects to see a reduction of more than 55 tons of fine dust a day through the vehicle restriction.It plans to offer financial support to drivers in the low-income bracket who decide to scrap their diesel cars or buy a liquefied petroleum gas vehicle.